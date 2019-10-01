Opus Investment Management Raised Its Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Stake; United American Securities Cut United Technologies Com (UTX) Position

United American Securities Inc decreased United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) stake by 45.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc sold 20,865 shares as United Technologies Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The United American Securities Inc holds 25,320 shares with $3.30 million value, down from 46,185 last quarter. United Technologies Corp Com now has $115.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $133.92. About 2.22M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Regions Financial Corp. (RF) stake by 97.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc acquired 90,941 shares as Regions Financial Corp. (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 183,941 shares with $2.75M value, up from 93,000 last quarter. Regions Financial Corp. now has $15.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 8.59M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Among 3 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regions Financial has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 14.44% above currents $15.44 stock price. Regions Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18 target. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) stake by 5,000 shares to 35,000 valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 44,500 shares. Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & has 10,919 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 25,283 shares. 11,360 are held by Ballentine Partners Limited. Iberiabank Corporation reported 46,755 shares. Prudential Fin, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.53M shares. Financial Advisers Ltd holds 0.03% or 281,108 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 127,339 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co. Fincl Counselors invested 0.28% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 674 shares. 360,442 are owned by Blair William & Il. Intl Group Inc reported 455,232 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 426,081 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets Corp. Numerixs Invest Inc accumulated 67,784 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.