Opus Investment Management Raised Its International Paper Co. (IP) Holding by $326,600; Jolley Asset Management Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL)

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 46.10 million shares traded or 70.49% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 4.41M shares traded or 40.30% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Investors, Analysts Still Tuned In To Spotify – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro to Feature Slim Bezels – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Apple Rumors: 2020 MacBooks May Include 5G – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Partners Limited holds 1.28% or 66,792 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested 4.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Wesbanco Bancorporation has 3.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Notis has 3.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,346 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 173,526 shares. Amer Asset Management invested in 12,945 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Oppenheimer & holds 2.76% or 544,537 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stearns Fin Ser Group holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,812 shares. Voya Inv Limited Co has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Toth Finance Advisory Corporation has invested 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Verity & Verity Lc holds 52,679 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap invested in 3.92% or 660,562 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 22,764 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Icon Advisers Inc reported 1.37% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems has 968,913 shares. South State Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 11,973 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 3,693 shares. 6,039 were accumulated by Gru One Trading Lp. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 76,852 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate owns 0.19% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 13,250 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,080 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 9,211 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 19,682 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 4,993 shares. Waverton Investment holds 0.04% or 16,010 shares in its portfolio.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares to 49,200 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.