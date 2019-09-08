Opus Investment Management Raised Its Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stake by $336,000 as Market Valuation Declined; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Value Rose, Srb Cut Its Stake

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 497,092 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Dorian In the Caribbean Will be Between USD 1.5 Billion and USD 3 Billion – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “The explosion of â€˜alternativeâ€™ data gives regular investors access to tools previously employed only by hedge funds – MarketWatch” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Verisk (VRSK) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prns Llc has invested 0.51% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Advisor Prtn Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 190,351 shares. Psagot Invest House owns 4,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 30,302 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De has 77,325 shares. D E Shaw Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,700 shares. American Century reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 612,743 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc accumulated 0% or 64 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 16,144 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.1% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 106,192 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 25,198 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $180.89 million for 36.74 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Prtnrs stated it has 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 73,812 are held by Old Point Tru Svcs N A. Commerce Financial Bank stated it has 1.50 million shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amp Invsts has 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grace And White holds 0.83% or 43,427 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 5,362 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx has 1.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Seizert Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Karpus invested in 11,442 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 54,633 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Kistler holds 62,049 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 50,907 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares to 81,142 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).