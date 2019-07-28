Opus Investment Management Position in Ppl Corp. (PPL) Trimmed by $620,000; Mason Hill Advisors Has Decreased Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holding by $7.38 Million

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.74 million market cap company. It closed at $3.91 lastly. It is down 53.71% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17M for 13.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93,924 are owned by Bell Commercial Bank. 7,012 were accumulated by Addison Capital Co. Fdx Advsrs reported 64,566 shares. Philadelphia Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 55,441 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 134,515 shares. American Asset Incorporated owns 20,050 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Limited reported 346,926 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 34,806 shares. Farmers Trust holds 0.16% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 18,175 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2,149 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Jefferies Gp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 109,746 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability invested in 96,559 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

