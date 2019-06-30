Opus Investment Management Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.23 Million

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 1.74 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,000 shares to 33,750 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.86 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 19.58 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

