Opus Investment Management Lowered Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding By $301,000; Whitebox Advisors Boosted Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Position By $1.39 Million

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) stake by 46.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc acquired 153,893 shares as Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH)’s stock declined 13.95%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 483,199 shares with $4.64M value, up from 329,306 last quarter. Beazer Homes Usa Inc now has $443.66M valuation. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 435,355 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) stake by 5.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 3,500 shares as Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 58,900 shares with $5.11M value, down from 62,400 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc. now has $21.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.16. About 461,761 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Encore Cap Europe Fin Ltd (Prn) stake by 3.00 million shares to 14.50 million valued at $14.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 257,948 shares and now owns 149,333 shares. Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 31,461 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Swiss Bancorporation, Switzerland-based fund reported 58,100 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 11,648 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 119,753 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,326 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp invested in 0.36% or 271,469 shares. Int Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 830 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.64 million shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s (NYSE:BZH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beazer Homes Announces Early Results of Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for 8.75% Senior Notes due 2022 – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Beazer Homes (BZH) sales for first two months of its fiscal fourth quarter were up 12.5% – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity. MERRILL ALLAN P bought $49,999 worth of stock or 5,192 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $12500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $112.50’s average target is 23.41% above currents $91.16 stock price. Microchip Technology had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by B. Riley & Co. Mizuho maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84 million for 17.40 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.