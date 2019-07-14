Opus Investment Management Lowered Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position; Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Chevron (CVX) Holding By $390,525

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 1.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 3,175 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 155,994 shares with $19.22M value, down from 159,169 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $239.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) stake by 19.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 12,000 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG)’s stock declined 14.72%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 49,200 shares with $2.08M value, down from 61,200 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc. now has $5.12B valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 794,693 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity. MCCLANATHAN JOSEPH W sold $444,544 worth of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. LEG’s profit will be $84.01M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.61% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel increased Suntrust Bank (XOP) stake by 91,383 shares to 346,746 valued at $20.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kroger Co stake by 502,578 shares and now owns 675,720 shares. Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.51 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. 7,200 shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L, worth $838,808. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM also sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares.