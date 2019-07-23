Opus Investment Management Lifted Nucor Corp. (NUE) Holding by $870,000; Sky Investment Group Lifted Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $340,490 as Market Valuation Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp. (NUE) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 1.76M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.86. About 1.82M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,064 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 14,606 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 5,838 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp has 282,737 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital has 28,115 shares. Woodstock Corp invested in 2,818 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 166,102 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 1.02% or 128,668 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 1.71 million shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) owns 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,718 shares. Bluestein R H And owns 2.8% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 322,699 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wade G W & Inc has 116,110 shares. Quadrant Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,567 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,923 are held by Parsec Mgmt Inc. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Stephens Ar reported 23,266 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has 6,822 shares. Moreover, Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.08% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 281,831 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division reported 29,705 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 316,242 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Com reported 64,100 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Tru Com Of Vermont accumulated 5,892 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 15 shares. Park National Oh invested in 67,745 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Opus Inv Management holds 0.5% or 43,000 shares. Rothschild Invest Il owns 134,020 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM).