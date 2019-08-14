Opus Investment Management Lifted Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake; Seacor Holdings (CKH) Shorts Increased By 8.53%

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 9.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc acquired 3,000 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 33,750 shares with $3.42 million value, up from 30,750 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co. now has $336.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.09. About 7.28 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Qiagen at J.P. Morgan European Health Care Conference Jun 21; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS

Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH) had an increase of 8.53% in short interest. CKH’s SI was 666,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.53% from 614,100 shares previously. With 62,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Seacor Holdings Inc (NYSE:CKH)’s short sellers to cover CKH’s short positions. The SI to Seacor Holdings Inc’s float is 3.98%. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 22,785 shares traded. Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has declined 10.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CKH News: 09/05/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC – NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2030, UNLESS EARLIER REDEEMED, REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR 1Q EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Witt O’Brien’s Recognized by National Hurricane Conference for Significant Contributions to Hurricane Recovery; 15/05/2018 – SEACOR Announces Closing of the Exchange; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 4.0C; 23/04/2018 – DJ SEACOR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CKH); 25/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $184.8M; 10/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS TO SELL HAWKER PACIFIC STAKE TO JET AVIATION; 09/05/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Announces Signing of Exchange Agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 4.18 million shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Co reported 0.83% stake. Legacy Capital Prtn accumulated 3,305 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,134 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 290,771 shares. Barnett Co holds 1,764 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.81% or 260,330 shares. Accredited Investors Inc invested in 12,064 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Stillwater Mngmt Limited Company reported 36,314 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Llc reported 7,309 shares stake. First Business Serv Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,458 shares. Lipe And Dalton invested in 0.14% or 1,883 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 75,332 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 12,053 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) stake by 29,700 shares to 48,200 valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 74,165 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Seacor Holdings Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 33.70 million shares or 1.09% less from 34.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). 26,602 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 7,099 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 5,538 shares. Secor Cap Ltd Partnership owns 18,716 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) for 11,053 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 1.73 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) for 213,432 shares. Comerica National Bank has 16,941 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0% or 16,525 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 190,214 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 6,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 19,455 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 323,869 shares.