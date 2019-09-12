Opus Investment Management Lifted By $2.68 Million Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position; Insmed (INSM) Sellers Increased By 5.76% Their Shorts

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 614.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc acquired 28,800 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 33,489 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 4,689 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 767,057 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million

Among 2 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $43 highest and $3000 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 94.36% above currents $18.78 stock price. Insmed had 3 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Insmed Incorporated shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 0.01% or 12,712 shares. Moore Capital Management Lp reported 100,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Castleark Mgmt Limited Co reported 284,297 shares. 41,969 are owned by Sei Invs Company. 87,198 were reported by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 250 shares. Next Finance Gp has 100 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 181,616 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 400,043 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management owns 41,754 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd Co has invested 0.4% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). C Gp A S accumulated 393,110 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Principal Financial Grp owns 230,512 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 119,361 shares.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors Cabot Incorporated reported 11,205 shares. Moreover, First Financial Bank Of Omaha has 0.22% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Curbstone Management has 0.37% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,154 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh reported 8,004 shares. 8,240 were reported by Cap Inv Lc. Cypress Capital Management Lc invested in 0.22% or 8,077 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 276,100 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 101,833 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorporation And holds 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2,035 shares. 61,329 are owned by Blair William Il. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.13% or 4,840 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 1.69 million shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com owns 212,948 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Asset One Com Ltd holds 240,748 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated stated it has 4,877 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Tuesday, May 28.

Among 4 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $110.25’s average target is 7.94% above currents $102.14 stock price. Phillips 66 had 12 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $106 target.

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) stake by 11,000 shares to 50,200 valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 60,000 shares. Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) was reduced too.

