Opus Investment Management Increases Stake in International Paper Co. (IP); Goldcorp New (Prn) (GG) Share Price Were Volatile While Tsp Capital Management Group Cut Position

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) (GG) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 429,266 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 470,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 1.17M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Rothschild Inv Corp Il holds 19,579 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 115,373 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 11,500 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 3.97% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Pinnacle Associates owns 8,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak holds 14,636 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.05% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability invested 1.31% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.42% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). South State reported 11,973 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,000 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.