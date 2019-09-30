Opus Investment Management Increases Position in Phillips 66 (PSX); Mckesson (MCK) Holder Ruffer Llp Has Trimmed Stake by $29.24 Million as Shares Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 614.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 33,489 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 4,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.35M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 218,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 955,337 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.34M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 1.50M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.13 million for 9.57 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dow Inc by 283,434 shares to 290,434 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 459,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 11,000 shares to 50,200 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.