Opus Investment Management Increased Its Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Stake by $1.27 Million; Orinda Asset Management Has Lifted Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake by $2.42 Million; Market Value Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 90,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 183,941 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 14.54 million shares traded or 26.72% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 1.67M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 439 shares. Ent Service Corp holds 3,632 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 1.24 million shares. Advsr Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 44,664 shares. Whittier Tru Com has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Amer Gp has 4,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Ltd Co holds 19,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 3,075 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 33 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc invested 0.14% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bb&T has invested 0.14% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 89,555 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Prtn Limited Liability Corp has 2.64% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 2.74 million shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc reported 3,703 shares stake.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $74.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Llc, a Us-based fund reported 49,490 shares. 360,442 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Shapiro Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.20M shares stake. Cibc Bank Usa accumulated 10,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 212 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 213,771 shares. The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Greenwood Associates invested in 18,060 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 3.52 million were reported by Bridgeway Mngmt. Salzhauer Michael holds 157,732 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. 25,283 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 528,297 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

