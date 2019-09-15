Opus Investment Management Increased By $840,000 Its Williams Companies (WMB) Stake; Fidelity National Financial Has 1.07 Sentiment

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc acquired 30,000 shares as Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 90,000 shares with $2.52M value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Williams Companies Inc. now has $29.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 160 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 150 decreased and sold equity positions in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 220.48 million shares, up from 219.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fidelity National Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 120 Increased: 103 New Position: 57.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap International Sarl reported 45,120 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Victory Cap Management holds 0.01% or 102,051 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 10,127 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur has 69,115 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vanguard Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 98.47 million shares. The Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.31% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Mercantile has 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Acg Wealth reported 8,782 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 199,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Com holds 10.25% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 14.79 million shares. The Ohio-based Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 2.76 million are held by Bahl And Gaynor. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400. $239,300 worth of stock was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) stake by 11,000 shares to 50,200 valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 32,800 shares. Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams Co (NYSE:WMB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Williams Co has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.14’s average target is 22.02% above currents $24.7 stock price. Williams Co had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 58% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Termination of Proposed Merger with Stewart Information Services Corporation – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces Termination of Proposed Merger with Stewart Information Services (STC) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.88 billion. The Company’s Title segment offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. It has a 15.98 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Black Knight segment provides software systems and information solutions comprising mission critical technology and data and analytics services that facilitate and automate various business processes across the life cycle of a mortgage.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.74M for 12.44 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.