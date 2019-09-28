Opus Investment Management Increased By $1.27 Million Its Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Holding; Maplelane Capital Trimmed By $33.81 Million Its Adobe (Call) (ADBE) Stake

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Adobe Inc (Call) (ADBE) stake by 39.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 115,001 shares as Adobe Inc (Call) (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 175,000 shares with $51.56 million value, down from 290,001 last quarter. Adobe Inc (Call) now has $134.73B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Regions Financial Corp. (RF) stake by 97.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc acquired 90,941 shares as Regions Financial Corp. (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 183,941 shares with $2.75M value, up from 93,000 last quarter. Regions Financial Corp. now has $15.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 7.53M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Wedge Capital L Lp Nc holds 0.33% or 1.95 million shares in its portfolio. Horrell Cap Management Inc holds 191 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 132,301 shares stake. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 26,379 shares. Barnett & Co has 0.12% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Old Natl State Bank In reported 0.06% stake. Paloma Mgmt Company has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 85,926 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation owns 426,081 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 493 shares. 6.06M are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Lmr Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Washington Cap Management accumulated 30,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability reported 7.58M shares. Covington Management owns 1,699 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regions Financial has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 10.71% above currents $15.96 stock price. Regions Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 22.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 13.88% above currents $277.54 stock price. Adobe Inc. – Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $29000 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Citigroup. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Mellon holds 0.71% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 8.77M shares. New York-based Canandaigua Bancorp Tru has invested 0.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ci Invs has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Numerixs Tech holds 839 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.16% or 384,986 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.45% or 3.92M shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 1,154 shares. Bluespruce Limited Partnership reported 724,056 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 1,550 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 69,829 shares. 610 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability. Btr Cap invested in 1,625 shares or 0.09% of the stock.