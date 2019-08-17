Opus Investment Management Holds Position in Coca Cola Co. (KO); Harding Loevner LP Stake in Cnooc LTD (CEO) Boosted by $2.26 Million

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29 million shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.18 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $145.03. About 85,747 shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Pertamina to take over 8 expiring oil blocks -energy ministry; 02/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Cnooc Ltd. On Notice Of Agm / Material Information After Issue Of Circular; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD-PROCEEDS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF NEXEN ENERGY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT U.S.A; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – UNIT PROPOSES TO OFFER NOTES TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS IN HONG KONG AND ELSEWHERE OUTSIDE UNITED STATES, AND IN UNITED STATES; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Revenue CNY186.39 Billion Vs. CNY146.49 Billion Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED BY CNOOC FINANCE U.S.A. AND GUARANTEED BY COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc: Proceeds From Bond Issues to Be Used to Repay Debt, General Corporate Purposes; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC LIKELY TO HOLD SECOND LNG AUCTION ON SHANGHAI GAS EXCHANGE NEXT MONTH; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE WILL BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF A UNIT; 24/05/2018 – China’s Cnooc Sees Likely Start of Uganda Oil Field in 2021

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 14,638 shares to 244,831 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 237,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nfc Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 13,569 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 6.38 million shares. Lord Abbett And Communication Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.07M shares. Accredited Invsts Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.14% or 68,241 shares in its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 150,100 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 33,507 were reported by Old Point Tru & Financial Svcs N A. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 101,922 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 116,955 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. 32,000 were reported by Park Circle. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.47% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Annex Advisory Limited Liability Com has 5,763 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Investment Counsel Inc has invested 2.78% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).