Opus Investment Management Holds Holding in Regions Financial Corp. (RF); Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Declined While Bp Plc Lowered Stake

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 90,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 183,941 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 4.67M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $126.2. About 1.08M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Financial Bank invested in 0.19% or 121,041 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.13% or 2,702 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Capstone Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 1,819 were accumulated by Grimes Company. New Jersey-based Hamel has invested 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 0.27% or 8,572 shares. Smith Moore And invested in 5,643 shares. Farmers Merchants stated it has 25,201 shares. Associated Banc has invested 1.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bridges Investment Mngmt Inc reported 6,659 shares. 1,601 are owned by South Texas Money Management Limited. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.14% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,322 shares.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 6,500 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 10.92 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,200 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

