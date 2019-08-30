Opus Investment Management Holding in Coca Cola Co. (KO) Increased by $322,000; As Waste Management (WM) Market Value Rose, Bartlett & Co Has Raised Holding by $1.44 Million

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 3.66M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 13,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 137,978 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34M, up from 124,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 506,631 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,263 shares to 691,868 shares, valued at $37.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,519 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Energy (IYE).

