Opus Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Nucor Corp. (NUE) as Shares Declined; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Upped Holding in United Technologies Com (UTX) by $3.62 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 28,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 384,985 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.62 million, up from 356,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp. (NUE) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.38 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 72,200 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). North Point Managers Corporation Oh accumulated 4,260 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,600 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc reported 8,860 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank has 0.07% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.05% or 29,715 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Karpus Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Pension Ser has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has 1,830 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 0.21% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 36,975 shares. Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,517 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares to 81,142 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,300 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Llc reported 0% stake. Benin Mgmt reported 0.86% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 56,294 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cambridge stated it has 0.36% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,303 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 16,001 shares. Beaumont Fincl Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 45,971 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated owns 15,867 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 644,581 are owned by First Manhattan. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,101 shares. Boston Research Mgmt has invested 1.66% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 1.07M shares. The New York-based Tower Llc (Trc) has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Merchants Corporation stated it has 61,217 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 1,951 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,616 shares to 163,038 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,707 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

