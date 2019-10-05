Opus Investment Management Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Position By $524,000; Allegion plc (ALLE) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 7.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 47,000 shares with $6.16M value, down from 51,000 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $190.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola

Among 4 analysts covering Allegion (NYSE:ALLE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegion has $11500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $111.50’s average target is 7.92% above currents $103.32 stock price. Allegion had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $108 target. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11500 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, July 30. See Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: In-Line Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $108 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Management Ltd Com Ca has 0.56% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,906 shares. Moreover, Texas Comml Bank Tx has 0.57% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,622 shares. Motco has 0.46% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 37,278 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cape Ann Retail Bank stated it has 16,828 shares or 2.55% of all its holdings. Brick And Kyle Assocs reported 5,374 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Amer Century Companies holds 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1.51 million shares. Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt owns 24,218 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 90,736 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 522,637 shares stake. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 65,132 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 3,508 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 2.59M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pepsico has $15400 highest and $11700 lowest target. $138.71’s average target is -1.12% below currents $140.28 stock price. Pepsico had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 24 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, April 18. The company was maintained on Friday, October 4 by Citigroup. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 4. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, October 4 by Credit Suisse.

The stock increased 2.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $103.32. About 513,744 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q EPS 75c; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Allegion plc shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Glob Limited Company has 72,456 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 2,612 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Com has 0.08% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants has invested 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,755 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 184,172 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.04% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 7,732 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited accumulated 24,198 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 120,989 shares stake. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). The Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0.04% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 12,282 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 20,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 360,205 shares stake.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.57 billion. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It has a 22.45 P/E ratio. It also makes door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as creates and makes sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces.

