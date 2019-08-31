Opus Investment Management Has Trimmed Its 3M Company (MMM) Position; Lam Research (LRCX) SI Decreased By 2.68%

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) had a decrease of 2.68% in short interest. LRCX’s SI was 8.17M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.68% from 8.39 million shares previously. With 1.88 million avg volume, 4 days are for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s short sellers to cover LRCX’s short positions. The SI to Lam Research Corporation’s float is 5.38%. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 13.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 25,500 shares with $5.30M value, down from 29,500 last quarter. 3M Company now has $93.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.78 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 3.20% above currents $210.51 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, August 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $25200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, July 8. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 10.15% above currents $161.72 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, April 3.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.