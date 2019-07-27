Opus Investment Management Has Raised Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding; Cypress Capital Group Increases Holding in Centene (CNC)

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 30,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 9,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,034 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 9,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western reported 4.82% stake. Tradition Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cambridge Co invested 1.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northeast Consultants Inc reported 188,934 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Kdi Capital Partners Ltd owns 3.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 97,715 shares. Northstar Group holds 3,299 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Texas Bankshares Incorporated Tx stated it has 7,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kidder Stephen W holds 3,600 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management invested in 6,652 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Family Firm has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Dallas Secs holds 9,254 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management holds 93,632 shares. 13.44M are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 60,917 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,165 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.23% or 20,108 shares in its portfolio. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.81% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department holds 6,902 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 93,226 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability stated it has 1,014 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 965,695 shares. Spirit Of America New York holds 7,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,708 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kings Point Cap Mngmt owns 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Management Corporation has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 112,172 shares. Moreover, Southpoint Advsr Limited Partnership has 2.93% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.30M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).