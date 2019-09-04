Opus Investment Management Has Raised Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stake By $322,000; Navellier & Associates Has Raised By $386,958 Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Servicenow Inc. (NOW) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired 1,573 shares as Servicenow Inc. (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 24,426 shares with $6.02 million value, up from 22,853 last quarter. Servicenow Inc. now has $49.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $263.38. About 1.23M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Coca Cola Co. (KO) stake by 6.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc acquired 7,000 shares as Coca Cola Co. (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 121,000 shares with $5.67 million value, up from 114,000 last quarter. Coca Cola Co. now has $236.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 12.98M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advisors accumulated 23,850 shares. Lincluden Limited invested in 32,025 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Orrstown Fin Services stated it has 741 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Farmers Trust stated it has 22,412 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 0.88% or 84,422 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 117,577 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 44,405 shares. Hendershot Inc holds 5,865 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Green Square Limited Liability Corp reported 78,614 shares. Highlander Cap Lc invested 0.91% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Community Natl Bank Na holds 1.19% or 125,870 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Limited has 0.11% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 105,936 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 41,660 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.55% below currents $55.3 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. HSBC downgraded the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $5400 target. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Coca-Cola: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) stake by 20,000 shares to 81,142 valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 49,200 shares. Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 130 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1832 Asset Lp reported 0.6% stake. Ssi Investment Mgmt stated it has 826 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 460,638 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Security National reported 200 shares. Thornburg Investment invested 0.12% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ww Asset Management holds 0.07% or 5,898 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scharf Invests Llc reported 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Raymond James And Associate invested in 0.1% or 254,399 shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 10,668 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 594,415 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,997 shares. Essex Fin Service Inc accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RBC bull sees FCF margin expansion – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.