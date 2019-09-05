Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Ppl Corp. (PPL) Holding by $620,000; Market Value Declined; Strategic Global Advisors Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,153 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 7,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $7.47 during the last trading session, reaching $364. About 1.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 81,142 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 101,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 1.90 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPL Corp (PPL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Major incident’ reported on U.K. electricity infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.65M for 12.29 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

