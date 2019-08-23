Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by $316,800; First Allied Advisory Services Has Upped Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (PM) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 46,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 1.22 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 13,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $41.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.02. About 2.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 29/03/2018 – A Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas, briefly tested banners proclaiming 10 percent discounts for members of Amazon’s increasingly powerful Prime service; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video)

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmazonFresh expands to three new markets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How MercadoLibre Delivered Again in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madrona Services Limited Liability has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 198 shares. The Indiana-based Indiana Trust & Invest Com has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild & Company Asset Us has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 37,120 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,374 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.05% or 159 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 123,606 shares. Selz Capital Limited Liability holds 3.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,300 shares. Ohio-based Private Na has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas owns 24,470 shares. Pettee Investors has invested 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Steinberg Asset holds 0.67% or 3,054 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 84,588 shares. Northern holds 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4.94 million shares. Hillsdale Investment accumulated 180 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,157 shares to 303,715 shares, valued at $35.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 45,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,272 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.93 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.7% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). M&R Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 4,661 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Waters Parkerson & Ltd holds 2.21% or 297,799 shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 4,712 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 31,216 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Navellier & invested in 0.06% or 4,672 shares. Lvm Capital Mi holds 0.92% or 45,383 shares in its portfolio. Csu Producer Resource owns 12,000 shares. Moreover, Psagot Inv House has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,628 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 0.32% or 38,104 shares. Moreover, Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 928,364 were accumulated by Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Powell Takes The Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).