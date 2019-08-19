Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Ameren Corp. (AEE) by $365,000 as Stock Rose; Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Stake by $3.36 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 72,909 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp. (AEE) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 74,165 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 79,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 280,635 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 410 are held by Heritage Wealth Advisors. 113,825 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 400 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,458 shares. 5,117 are owned by Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 731,568 shares. Moreover, Element Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 132,661 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 33,127 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 11,136 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.67% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 34,901 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Fmr Limited Liability Company has 4.29M shares.

