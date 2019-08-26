Opus Investment Management Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; GVC HOLDINGS PLC DOUGLAS ORDINARY SHARES (GMVHF) Sellers Decreased By 0.52% Their Shorts

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 7.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 51,000 shares with $6.25M value, down from 55,000 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $184.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 232,279 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

GVC HOLDINGS PLC DOUGLAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had a decrease of 0.52% in short interest. GMVHF’s SI was 1.05M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.52% from 1.06 million shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 1054 days are for GVC HOLDINGS PLC DOUGLAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)’s short sellers to cover GMVHF’s short positions. It closed at $7.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) stake by 15,000 shares to 43,000 valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) stake by 7,100 shares and now owns 69,100 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -3.15% below currents $131.65 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 18.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.94 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming firm in Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. It operates through five divisions: Sports Labels, Gaming Labels, B2B, Non-core, and Corporate. It has a 26.58 P/E ratio. The firm offers sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.