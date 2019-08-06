Opus Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) as Valuation Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Howe & Rusling Has Cut by $1.03 Million Its Position

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 97.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 11,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 11,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 4.85M shares traded or 9.37% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company's stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 17.25M shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Int'l Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 92,808 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 4,600 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 3,327 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 37,100 shares. Capital Sarl owns 0.69% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 117,176 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4,597 shares. Bowen Hanes And reported 63,145 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corp reported 81,903 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 21.62 million shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.63% or 6.98 million shares. Meritage Management stated it has 89,234 shares. Df Dent & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 38,613 shares. Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 24,918 shares. 1.08M are owned by Brown Advisory.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 7,095 shares to 92,968 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 7,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).