Opus Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake in International Paper Co. (IP) as Market Value Declined; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.51 Million

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 3.21 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares to 81,142 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

