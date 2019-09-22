Opus Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by $1.62 Million; Dillon & Associates Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $524,300 as Valuation Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 420% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 1.56 million shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 3,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,450 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30M, up from 62,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64 million shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp has 3,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.7% or 785,782 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Clean Yield holds 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 990 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Bokf Na reported 3,898 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 729 shares. Hendley accumulated 57,850 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 408,574 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.04% or 25,806 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 21,156 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 0% stake. 29,895 were reported by Brookstone Mngmt. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) reported 12,200 shares. Homrich And Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 18,370 shares.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Pays A 0.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,500 shares to 58,900 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.12% or 3,256 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh holds 0.95% or 608,298 shares in its portfolio. Iron Fincl Limited Liability Co has 4,044 shares. Ftb Inc reported 68,336 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2,600 shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Department holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,244 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.41% or 248,240 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.37% or 48,724 shares. Old Dominion Management invested in 1.2% or 24,921 shares. Family Cap accumulated 38,874 shares. Korea-based Pension Service has invested 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community And Invest Com owns 72,730 shares. Johnson Fin Gp accumulated 8,560 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 47,693 shares to 13,193 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.