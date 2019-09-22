Opus Investment Management Has Increased Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Holding; Masco (MAS) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Regions Financial Corp. (RF) stake by 97.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc acquired 90,941 shares as Regions Financial Corp. (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 183,941 shares with $2.75M value, up from 93,000 last quarter. Regions Financial Corp. now has $15.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.49 million shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $5400 highest and $4500 lowest target. $48’s average target is 18.14% above currents $40.63 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. JP Morgan maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Wednesday, September 18. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4500 target. Argus Research maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MAS in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. See Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) latest ratings:

19/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

More news for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 3 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regions Financial has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 10.71% above currents $15.96 stock price. Regions Financial had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 2.15 million shares. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Metropolitan Life holds 153,505 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 833,721 are held by Renaissance Techs Lc. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust owns 1,341 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Iberiabank has invested 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Art Advsrs Llc stated it has 86,000 shares. Mcmillion Incorporated has 2,654 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Washington Cap Mgmt owns 30,000 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co holds 3.33 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.76 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 16.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 8,445 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P owns 27,738 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fragasso invested in 88,754 shares. 8,679 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd. 14,259 are owned by Numerixs Investment Inc. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 42,625 shares. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Btc Capital Mngmt accumulated 74,898 shares. Tower Capital (Trc) invested in 10,327 shares. 5,657 are owned by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Ancora Llc reported 0.36% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 13,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Inc Llc holds 0% or 43 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research holds 0.02% or 108,057 shares.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco sets new $2B buyback program – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.