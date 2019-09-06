Opus Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by $326,600; Proxima Capital Management Has Raised Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $577,500 as Share Value Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 1.15M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD: NEWELL SHOULD EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES FOR ENTIRE CO; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands ends proxy fight with Starboard; 28/05/2018 – Soccer-Messi announces desire to play for Newell’s Old Boys; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS “A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE” IN CURRENT DIRECTION OF CO

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 445,619 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 108,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Utah Retirement System accumulated 0.02% or 81,854 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 834,326 shares. Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 418,000 shares. 53,635 were reported by Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 63,410 shares. Bb&T Lc invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 3.61M shares. Martin & Tn has 272,452 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Sa holds 0% or 25,764 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Eagle Boston Mgmt Inc has invested 0.41% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 16,819 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 79,953 shares. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management reported 79,799 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 12,473 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eastern Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 13,757 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 8,670 shares. 5,006 were reported by Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 35,752 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Md has invested 0.78% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Guyasuta Invest Advsr owns 11,745 shares. Captrust Financial holds 6,732 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Johnson Financial Group, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 22 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Azimuth Mgmt Limited stated it has 70,518 shares. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 69,499 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.