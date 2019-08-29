Opus Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $396,900; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Share Price Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.59. About 11.69 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.70% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 2.33M shares traded or 125.97% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Golar LNG (GLNG) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golar LNG Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Golar LNG (GLNG) Reports Q2 Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “51 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “China To Impose $75 Billion In Retaliatory Tariffs – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: 5 Fall Launch Questions – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 7,000 shares to 44,300 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).