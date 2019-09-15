Opus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Portland General Electric Co. (POR) as Market Valuation Rose; Tech Data (TECD) Holder Foundry Partners Has Cut Its Position by $6.40 Million as Stock Price Declined

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 61,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 109,511 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46 million, down from 171,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 244,860 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (POR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 44,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 650,952 shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has 180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Lc accumulated 332,585 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 238,507 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 6,152 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 112,012 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com accumulated 1.10M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 61,704 shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Kbc Group Nv owns 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 13,727 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 5,124 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 1,000 are held by Hm Payson &. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Com has 11,387 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 2.22M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.37M for 26.12 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 90,941 shares to 183,941 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 52,913 shares to 764,429 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 34,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Scansource Inc Com (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.08 million for 8.83 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

