Opus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $2.26 Million; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $22.00 Million

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 77,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 785,849 shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.46% or 18,884 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning holds 3.35% or 88,497 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank Trust Company owns 0.15% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 17,469 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 1.18 million shares. Schnieders Mngmt Llc holds 0.55% or 16,775 shares. Blue Edge Capital, Virginia-based fund reported 16,332 shares. Griffin Asset has 1.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Conning reported 45,373 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 5.20 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd reported 3,892 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.38% or 277,630 shares in its portfolio. 13,492 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Electron Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 11.42% or 1.17 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

