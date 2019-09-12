Opus Investment Management Has Decreased By $410,000 Its Paychex (PAYX) Position; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Raised Abiomed (ABMD) Holding

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) stake by 6.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc acquired 11,597 shares as Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 196,684 shares with $51.23M value, up from 185,087 last quarter. Abiomed Inc. now has $8.38B valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $185.33. About 175,835 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Paychex Inc. (PAYX) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as Paychex Inc. (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 84,700 shares with $6.97M value, down from 89,700 last quarter. Paychex Inc. now has $29.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 688,288 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs Power Inc invested in 0% or 2,819 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.99% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 63,176 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 83,650 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 26.40 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,798 shares. 394 are held by Stonebridge Cap Ltd Llc. Smithfield Trust has 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Franklin stated it has 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mcdonald Cap Incorporated Ca stated it has 1.75 million shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 0.29% or 53,481 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.12% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 62,149 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 17,103 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 180,303 shares. Bath Savings stated it has 29,334 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.72 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -3.28% below currents $82.02 stock price. Paychex had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 1. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Thursday, August 15. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 28.

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) stake by 21,000 shares to 26,000 valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 90,000 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biondo Advsrs Lc holds 3.86% or 62,539 shares in its portfolio. Sands Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.66% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 99,790 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Farmers And Merchants holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 21 shares. Beech Hill Advisors holds 0.15% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 1,100 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc reported 833 shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 86,578 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 4,211 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.35% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Aviva Public Limited Company reported 15,792 shares. Nomura accumulated 0.01% or 7,709 shares. 3,990 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 8,114 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 293 shares.