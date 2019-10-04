Opus Investment Management Has Cut Kimberly (KMB) Holding by $665,000; Market Value Rose; Institute For Wealth Management Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $688,215; Market Value Declined

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 16,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 58,335 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 42,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 9.90M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $141.06. About 538,965 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.31M for 19.70 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 90,941 shares to 183,941 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora reported 12,307 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 376,833 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 220,818 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 23 shares. Hamel Assocs reported 29,158 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc owns 3,058 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bellecapital Intll Ltd has invested 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Omers Administration accumulated 0.12% or 87,800 shares. 9,977 were reported by Buckhead Cap Ltd Co. Patten Patten Tn owns 20,915 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 0.52% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 282,010 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Beach Inv Counsel Pa accumulated 0.28% or 18,400 shares. Howland Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 2,020 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,127 shares to 4,368 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 13,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,475 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.