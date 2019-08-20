Opus Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined; Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Cms Energy (CMS) Stake as Stock Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 43,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 5.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 51.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 922,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The hedge fund held 861,291 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.84M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 1.41M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 22/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IT’S TAKING STEPS TO REDUCE MEDICARE DRUG COSTS; 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for ‘Promoting lnteroperability’; 10/04/2018 – SCPC Praises CMS Recognition of Unique Characteristics of LTC Patient Population; 03/04/2018 – NCPA: In New Part D Rule, CMS Asserts Authority to Apply DIR at Point Of Sale; 05/03/2018 – Human API collaborates with CMS to launch new FHIR-based API for 53 million Medicare patients; 06/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP SAYS NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2078

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.66M for 21.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 585,093 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $114.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 243,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 7,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).