Opus Investment Management Has Cut Its Portland General Electric Co. (POR) Stake; White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM) Sentiment Is 0.87

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased Portland General Electric Co. (POR) stake by 21.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 12,500 shares as Portland General Electric Co. (POR)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 44,500 shares with $2.41M value, down from 57,000 last quarter. Portland General Electric Co. now has $5.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 165,032 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25

White Mountains Insurance Group LTD (WTM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 79 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 91 cut down and sold equity positions in White Mountains Insurance Group LTD. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.69 million shares, up from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding White Mountains Insurance Group LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 73 Increased: 49 New Position: 30.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. The firm operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM divisions. It has a 16.43 P/E ratio. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership holds 15.74% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. for 25,840 shares. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owns 80,219 shares or 10.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. has 8.39% invested in the company for 27,638 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners Inc. has invested 3.67% in the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,912 shares.

The stock increased 0.16% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1077.01. About 3,754 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.02% or 1.37M shares. Paloma Mgmt Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 43,413 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Advsr Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Jane Street Grp Ltd Com owns 5,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Foundry Lc invested 0.76% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 2.64 million were reported by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 51,991 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,716 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Coast Fincl Ltd Co owns 1.03% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 83,506 shares. 140 were accumulated by Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Natixis LP has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company reported 10,673 shares.