Opus Investment Management Has Boosted Its Nucor Corp. (NUE) Position by $870,000; Iamgold (IAG) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Lifted Stake

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 780.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 373,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 421,221 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 47,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 5.32 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp. (NUE) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 1.63M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Net $354.2M; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 31,133 shares to 14,098 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IAMGOLD Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iamgold – A Strong Balance Sheet Is Not Enough To Fly – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Heavily Discounted Gold: The Smart Way to Play the Rally – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iamgold reports break-even Q1, to review guidance in H2 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iamgold First Half 2019 Update: Cost Management Troubles Continue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nucor CEO stepping down at the end of 2019, successor named – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.