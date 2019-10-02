Opus Investment Management Has Boosted Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Position by $1.62 Million; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Holding

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 420% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 205,565 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 31,825 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23M, up from 27,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.07. About 933,488 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 02/04/2018 – FedEx Express Announces Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 14,008 shares to 55,041 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,222 shares, and cut its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fin has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,410 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,978 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited reported 665 shares. American Intl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 2,153 shares stake. Reik And Ltd stated it has 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Scotia Capital Incorporated holds 0.13% or 64,145 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,970 shares. Mathes has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pettee Investors has invested 0.29% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stephens Ar reported 0.27% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.44% or 5,361 shares. Diversified Trust Com has 62,700 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 4,450 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Thompson accumulated 0.98% or 30,711 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $354,364 activity. Shares for $253,750 were bought by MARTIN R BRAD on Friday, September 27.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,000 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,700 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK).