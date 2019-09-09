Opus Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in Prudential Financial (PRU) by $637,000; Btc Capital Management Upped Its At&T (T) Position by $2.44 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 97.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 78,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 159,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 80,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 96.47M shares traded or 245.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 1.70 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moller Financial Service holds 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 18,157 shares. 328,816 were accumulated by Harvey Capital Management. S R Schill Assocs holds 0.61% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,213 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company owns 2,445 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 1.07 million shares. Crow Point Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 125,000 shares. Athena Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 43,868 shares. 68,013 were accumulated by Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation. Hendershot Invests reported 7,730 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has 150,397 shares. City Tru Fl reported 0.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lourd Cap Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company Ny owns 15,541 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 0.94% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 375,774 shares. Van Strum And Towne stated it has 11,314 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,252 shares to 13,219 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 23,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,717 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank accumulated 1.38M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc has 48,501 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd invested in 3,802 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0.11% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 0.01% or 841 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Jnba Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 3,911 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp reported 0.19% stake. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,860 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 276 shares stake. Legacy Prtn reported 3,100 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.43% or 20.64 million shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).