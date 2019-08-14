Opus Investment Management Decreased Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake; Altavista Wealth Management Has Lifted Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Position By $315,112

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 13.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Opus Investment Management Inc holds 25,500 shares with $5.30M value, down from 29,500 last quarter. 3M Company now has $92.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $159.96. About 1.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) stake by 16.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc acquired 2,317 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK)'s stock declined 0.53%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 16,356 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 14,039 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com now has $20.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $132.09. About 220,001 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 4 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 8,000 shares. New York-based Global Thematic Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.15% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Principal Grp Inc holds 221,890 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co holds 0.21% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 174,480 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Lc owns 0.1% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,559 shares. Duncker Streett & Communication Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 4,778 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 8,895 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 2,087 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 847,534 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Northern Tru stated it has 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Community Financial Bank Na accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,483 shares stake.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.50’s average target is 12.42% above currents $132.09 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $148 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.44 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Research And Mgmt Inc stated it has 24,336 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd holds 62,791 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0.2% stake. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,183 shares. Iberiabank holds 26,028 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. 6,202 were accumulated by Lincoln Corporation. Management Assocs holds 0.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,075 shares. 1.26M are owned by Principal Gp Inc. 1St Source Financial Bank accumulated 38,720 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept reported 0.55% stake. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 504,554 shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.65% or 12,240 shares. Tokio Marine Asset invested in 3,033 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 22,240 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 26. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Opus Investment Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,000 shares to 33,750 valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 43,000 shares. International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) was raised too.