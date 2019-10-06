Opus Investment Management Cut Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position by $452,000; Share Value Rose; 3M Company (MMM) Share Value Declined While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Cut Position by $402,917

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 56.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 2,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,785 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309,000, down from 4,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 32,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, down from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.88. About 753,303 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $73.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,545 shares to 4,793 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Science (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Financial Ser Incorporated accumulated 1,114 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 10,512 were accumulated by First Bancorp. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Art Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 7,900 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated holds 0.64% or 11,899 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schafer Cullen Mngmt accumulated 590,654 shares. Fin Architects owns 2,469 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Company holds 22,607 shares. Moreover, Merian Glob (Uk) Limited has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 212,963 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp accumulated 0.21% or 5.40 million shares. Culbertson A N And Company Inc stated it has 36,398 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment Mgmt holds 3,620 shares. Highstreet Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 198,374 shares. 56,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 30,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) by 56,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,400 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Rech holds 0.01% or 6,733 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Inv Limited Com holds 0.72% or 53,192 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 127,702 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.11% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hendley And Co stated it has 18,375 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Howland Lc invested in 0.06% or 3,391 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.03% or 346 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell And has 1,000 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co holds 2,134 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 35,885 shares. Moller has 2,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 633,675 shares. Adirondack Trust Company holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Advsrs Lc has 0.09% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,160 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates reported 916 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $503.75M for 23.35 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.