Opus Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX); Spirit Airls (SAVE) Stake Held by Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 614.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 33,489 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 4,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $104.61. About 567,768 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 474,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.67 million, up from 424,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 187,780 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines is joining the Wi-Fi club – expecting wireless internet be installed on its entire fleet by summer 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Financial Service has 22,890 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund has invested 2.22% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 99,448 shares. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associates has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,760 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 14,303 shares. Prudential Finance Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Leavell Invest Management holds 0.18% or 18,024 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 1,209 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cadinha Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,915 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dowling And Yahnke has 0.3% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 1.83M shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,500 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. $7,501 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares were bought by Wiggins Rocky. $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Christie Edward M III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold SAVE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Hussman Strategic accumulated 35,000 shares. 73,477 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 36,092 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 35,519 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fin reported 221,900 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,661 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Qs Invsts holds 142 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 7,135 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 11,000 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Lc has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $310.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 220,901 shares, valued at $42.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.