Opus Investment Management Boosted Holding in International Paper Co. (IP); As Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Share Price Declined, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Upped Its Position by $2.80 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 164,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Golub Capital Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 121,549 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co. (IP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 4.29M shares traded or 29.83% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – BELIEVES ITS CURRENT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR A COMBINATION WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid

