Opus Capital Group Upped By $451,152 Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding; Shorts at CARIBBEAN INVT HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BCBHF) Raised By 50%

CARIBBEAN INVT HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) had an increase of 50% in short interest. BCBHF’s SI was 1,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 800 shares previously. With 14,000 avg volume, 0 days are for CARIBBEAN INVT HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)’s short sellers to cover BCBHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.189 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Opus Capital Group Llc increased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 3.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Capital Group Llc acquired 4,338 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)'s stock rose 12.49%. The Opus Capital Group Llc holds 122,002 shares with $12.69M value, up from 117,664 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $303.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.85 million. The firm offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes. It has a 1.01 P/E ratio. It also provides credit and debit cards; payment processing services for merchants; and standby and documentary letters of credit, and financial guarantees, as well as corporate services for its clients.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased National Cinemedia I (NASDAQ:NCMI) stake by 158,712 shares to 124,840 valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) stake by 4,921 shares and now owns 5,210 shares. Nexpoint Residential was reduced too.