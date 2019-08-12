Opus Capital Group Upped Aqua America (WTR) Position; PERNOD RICARD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (PDRDF) Shorts Raised By 13.55%

Opus Capital Group Llc increased Aqua America Inc (WTR) stake by 64.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Opus Capital Group Llc acquired 11,332 shares as Aqua America Inc (WTR)’s stock rose 8.65%. The Opus Capital Group Llc holds 29,008 shares with $1.06M value, up from 17,676 last quarter. Aqua America Inc now has $9.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 382,520 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR)

PERNOD RICARD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) had an increase of 13.55% in short interest. PDRDF’s SI was 37,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.55% from 33,200 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 54 days are for PERNOD RICARD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PDRDF)’s short sellers to cover PDRDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 638 shares traded or 187.39% up from the average. Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pernod Ricard S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pernod Ricard Could Be So Much More – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pernod Ricard – Number One In Premium Drink Brands – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2015. More interesting news about Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA: The Discount Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Suntory’s Brand Portfolio Shines, But Its Stock Does Not – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.17 billion. The firm offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise spirits, wine aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. It has a 25.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; BallantineÂ’s, Beefeater, Jameson, KahlÃºa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-JouÃ«t, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood.

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Aqua America had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Boenning & Scattergood. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Boenning & Scattergood has “Buy” rating and $43 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd reported 6,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 20,696 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Limited Company accumulated 8,853 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% or 27,576 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 176,193 shares. Moreover, Miller Howard Invests Ny has 0.05% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 49,166 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cambiar Limited Company owns 128,808 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.48% or 121,800 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 0.03% or 8,168 shares. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A holds 1,951 shares. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,873 shares. Nuance Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 207,986 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.