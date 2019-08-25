Opus Capital Group Raised Its Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Lowered Position by $3.83 Million as Valuation Rose

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 122,002 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69M, up from 117,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 29,594 shares to 24,656 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) by 91,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,487 shares, and cut its stake in Carolina Financial C (NASDAQ:CARO).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Look For in Procter & Gambleâ€™s Report on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble: A Perfect Example Of A Bull Market’s Trappings – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ser Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westwood Hldgs Gru has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 8,875 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Palisade Ltd Liability Corp Nj reported 11,791 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora invested in 1.13% or 30,357 shares. Piershale Financial Gp Inc owns 2,159 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 1.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kentucky-based Todd Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Salley & Assoc has 133,250 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. 2,683 were accumulated by Milestone Grp. Bridgeway Management Incorporated owns 1.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 959,106 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel owns 2,743 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Loews owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,590 are held by Skba Cap Limited Com. Bbva Compass Financial Bank has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv holds 3.84% or 134,523 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Lc owns 185,782 shares. Amarillo Savings Bank owns 30,093 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Geller Advisors Llc owns 3,835 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Arvest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 8,721 shares. Madrona Financial Limited Liability holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,589 shares. House Ltd Liability Company reported 326,423 shares. Cap New York has 4.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 153,986 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. Tiemann holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,690 shares. South State holds 286,895 shares or 3.48% of its portfolio. Beacon Grp Inc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 17,500 shares to 27,491 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) by 50,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.