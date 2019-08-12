Opus Capital Group Maintains Stake in Aqua America (WTR); Tortoise Capital Advisors Holds Holding in Pdc Energy (PDCE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (PDCE) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 34,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 92,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 301,147 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 11,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,008 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 401,033 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information (NYSE:STC) by 25,066 shares to 20,820 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 31,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,024 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 990,072 shares. 231,903 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Moors & Cabot owns 22,054 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). The Michigan-based Bluestein R H And has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Etrade Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,836 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada Incorporated reported 15,250 shares. Tiedemann Advisors has invested 0.07% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Murphy Inc holds 0.11% or 19,442 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Communications Il holds 27,673 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 6,148 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 197,480 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,258 shares stake.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. Lauck Lance had sold 500 shares worth $22,500.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16,350 shares to 109,556 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx L.P. (NYSE:MPLX) by 500,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Co. (NYSE:SM).

